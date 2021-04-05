Kothagudem: SCCL sets target of 700 lakh tonnes coal production

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar instructed that Singareni has to achieve the highest coal production, transport and overburden removal like never before in its history. To achieve this, targets should be achieved every day and every month, he added.

Sridhar chaired a special meeting on the targets of this financial year with the Directors and GMs of 11 areas via video conference from Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

He said due to Covid-19, coal production and transport were not up to the mark last year. But since this year, new mines are being started, contractors have been finalised and demand for coal has increased. 'Due to these favourable conditions, coal production, transport, turnover, and profits must be record breaking and through this the welfare of the employees will also be record breaking.'

The CMD said that he has personally spoken to the Collectors of five districts for land acquisition and R&R problems in starting new mines. Director (Finance) N Balaram also held special meetings with the Collectors and GMs of all area must take special initiative to ensure that the promises of the Collectors are implemented, he added. Sridhar made it clear that he is ready to sanction funds for any new proposals pertaining to achieve targets. The General Managers in the areas should visit the mines in April first week and explain to the workers the progress achieved by Singareni in the past six years, explain the targets that have to be achieved this year and encourage them to achieve the targets.

He requested the cooperation of all the officials and employees for achieving the targets. He suggested that the explosives required for open cast mines can be imported from other countries if necessary.

He said that all the General Managers must show leadership skills and problem-solving abilities and, in this process, if there are any proposals, he will be favourable and sanction funds. He also warned that strict action will be taken against any negligence towards work and corrupt practices.

Executive Director (Coal movement) J Alwyn, Advisors DN Prasad, Surendra Pandey, GM coordination and marketing Suryanarayana, company Directors S Chandrashekar, N Balaram, D Satyanarayana attended the meeting.