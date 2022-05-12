Kothagudem: Show cause notices issued to five DEs

Kothagudem: District Collector D Anudeep has ordered District Revenue officer Ashok Chakravarthy to issue show cause notices to FiveDivisional Engineers (DEs) of Mission Bhaghiratha department for their failure to ensure drinking water facilities to double bedroom houses in their respective divisions.

Reviewing the works of double bedrooms, power supply and drinking water facilities, the Collector enough funds were released to extend the facilities to 49 double bed room houses, but the DEs failed in their tasks.

He instructed Tahsildars to start the process of selecting beneficiaries for 2BHK units which are under construction. He also wanted central lighting between the villages of Laxmidevipalli and Palvoncha in the district.