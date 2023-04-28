Kothagudem: Singareni thermal plant bags award

Kothagudem: Singareni Thermal Power Station at Jaipur in Mancherial district has bagged a coveted award at the national level in the southern states category for its environmentally beneficial efforts.

Mission Energy Foundation (MEF) presented it a prize for the most economical use of water in thermal power plants in New Delhi. MEF representative S Dalvi handed over the prize to AGM K S N Prasad.

In general, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) allows thermal power plants with capacities greater than 500 mw to consume up to 3 cubic metres of water for 1 mw power generation. However, the water use at Singareni plant is limited to 2.69 cubic metres by adopting best practices in the field. It came on the top in the southern states category, while NTPC got the best award at national level. This is the second consecutive year that Singareni plant achieved this distinction.

Installation of a high concentrated slurry disposal system, reuse of water via an effluent treatment plant, and regular monitoring of water usage at Singareni Thermal Power Station have resulted in effective water savings, according to its officcials.