Kothagudem: SP Sunil Dutt asks corona positive Naxals to surrender for medical care

Kothagudem: District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt has called upon the Naxals, who were tested positive for Covid-19, to surrender and avail medical care.

In a statement released here on Sunday, the SP said the police received reliable information that some leaders and cadre of the CPI (Maoist) have contracted coronavirus and were suffering from various health problems.

If the top leaders of the Maoist party refuse to provide better medical treatment to lower level leaders and members, then they should immediately quit the party and seek police help, he added.