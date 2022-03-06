Kothagudem: SP Sunil Dutt lauds Nava Bharath services

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police of Bhadradri district Sunil Dutt on Saturday lauded the services of Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NVBL) in the district. He launched the 21st Surakshitha drinking water plant at Anjanapuram village in the district.

He appealed to the people to drink pure drinking water to avoid diseases. He asked the village people to utilise the facilities of Nava Bharat company.

Nava Bharath Company vice-president Y Srinivas Murthy, local village public representatives B Krishna, MGM Prasad, B Rama Rao, P Narasimha Rao, M Srinivas Rao, and officers of the company attended in the programme.