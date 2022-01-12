Kothagudem: Surrendered Maoists receive financial aid

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt handed over a financial assistance to five Maoists who recently surrendered to the police in the district.

The SP handed over cheques for Rs 1 lakh each as an immediate relief and for rehabilitation of the Naxalites. Area Committee Member and BK-EG division secretary Azad's guard commander Madavi Iduma of Burugupadu, dalam members Madvi Adami of Rallapuram and Podium Santhosh of Kishtarampadu in Charla mandal, Manugur LOS member Madakam Budri of Puttapadu in Sukuma district and dalam member Musiki Budri of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh were those who received the financial assistance.

The SP asked them to join the mainstream and live a peaceful life. He appealed to the underground naxals to lay down arms, surrender to the police and join the mainstream. No cases would be registered against those surrendered and all possible assistance would be provided by the government and the police to them, he added.