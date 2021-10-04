Kothagudem: TNTUC leaders felicitated

Kothagudem: Several Telugu Desam Party leaders of Burgumphad felicitated newly elected Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council (TNTUC) leaders of ITC BPL on Sunday.

They felicitated the TNTUC state general secretary Potu Ranga Rao, president Kanakamedala Hariprasad, general secretary Gade Ramakoti Reddy and others.

On the occasion, the TDP leaders expressed happiness over newly elected team. They conveyed special thanks to the ITC BPL workers who supported them in winning.

TNTUC State general secretary Potu Ranga Rao said that the union leaders were working round-the-clock for the welfare of every worker in the company.

TDP leaders N Bhasker Rao, Jameleswara Rao, Peddiraju, K Srinu, Mandal TDP president Talluri Jagadeeshwara Rao, K Venkateswara Rao, K Satyanarayana, Tata Madhavi Latha and others leaders participated in the meeting.