Kothagudem: TSHRC comes to the rescue of elderly woman

Kothagudem: Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has come to the assistance of an elderly woman in the district, whose name was removed from her ration card.

The woman, Boda Lakshmi (70), native of Duginepalli village of Pinapaka mandal in the district, has submitted a petition to the Commission complaining that her name was removed from the ration card a few months ago. She submitted the petition with the help of an RTI activist, Manideep Nallapu of Edulla Bayyaram village in the mandal. In her petition, she stated that despite several complaints to the local tahsildar, the issue was not addressed.

Responding to her petition, the Commission has directed Tahsildar Pinapaka to investigate the matter and take necessary action within three months of the receipt of the order, which the concerned parties received a couple of days ago.

Boda Lakshmi was issued a ration card a few years ago along with the names of her two children, but for reasons unknown her name was deleted depriving her of her quota of food items given through ration shop.