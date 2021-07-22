Kothagudem: Youngster kills father for refusing to give him money for liquor

A youngster killed his father after the latter refused to him money to buy alcohol. The deceased was identified as Komaraiah (57). The incident took place at Hanumna Basti area in Kothagudem town on Tuesday night but came to light on Wednesday with the complaint of locals.



Getting into details, Komaraiah was an retired SCCL employee. On Tuesday night, Komaraiah and his son had an argument after the latter demanded Rs 200 from his father to buy alcohol. However, Komaraiah refused to give the money to his son following which the accused hit his father with a pestle in a fit of rage.



The victim who suffered serious head injuries was dead on the spot. On Wednesday morning, neighbours informed the police after they found Komaraiah lying in pool of blood. The police registered a case and launched efforts to nab the accused, identified as Siva Prasad.

