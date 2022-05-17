Kothagudem: Youth embarks on cycle yatra to save soil

Kothagudem: "Save Soil" takes a aim a student started her cycle Yatra in around the State. It was started at Machareddy mandal under Kamareddy district in the State.

The student B Vennela who belongs to Somaraopet village in Kamareddy district started his cycle yatra from her village on May 1. On Monday she completed 15th days of the Cycle Yatra and reached 1,440 kilometers. She has reached temple town Bhadrachalam on Monday. She was welcomed by the people and NGOs.

Speaking to media persons, she said, the aim of the Cycle Yatra was to create awareness among the farmers on soil. The target of the Cycle Yatra to 5,000 kilometers in 60 days, it will be completed in Andhra Pradesh. She informed daily 100 kilometers traveling in the yatra and interacting with farmers explaining on soil issues. The inspiring of her yatra of her teacher Jagadeesh Vagdev, she added.

Manuguru Degree College principal Bhukya Srinivas, NGOs representatives N Prasad, K Sasikumar, Malleboina Nagesw ara Rao presented financial assistance to her and extended support to the yatra.