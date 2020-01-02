Kothagudem: ZP chief launches Phase 2 of Palle Pragathi works in Agency mandals

Kothagudem: Zilla Parishad Chairman Koram Kankaiah launched the phase 2 of Palle Pragathi programme here in the agency mandals of Dummagudem and Cherla under the Bhadrachalam division. He attended various development programmes on the day. In Cherla, he laid foundation stone for the construction of dumping yards and cremation grounds. In Dummugudem, he also laid foundation stone for a cremation ground at Parnasala village. Speaking at various meetings held on the day, he said after the success of the first phase of Palle Pragathi, the government has decided to take up the second phase from January 2 to 12. He said during the 10 days, all the officers would visit the villages, conduct meetings and discuss the works to be taken up.



He said the government was laying its focus on Haritha Haram, making villages plastic-free, constructing of soak pits, dumping yards and cremation grounds in the villages during the programme. He said the government has given tractors to all villages and giving funds for development works. Kanakaiah appealed to the officials of all departments to coordinate with the public representatives and make the programme a grand success. During his visit, he interacted with the tribals and sought to know their issues. Later, he launched tractor distribution programme in Dummugudem mandal.