Kothur: Students carry bricks for construction of school

Kothur: A government school in Kothur Mandal made the students to carry bricks for the construction of the new building on the school premises on Thursday.

A video and images showing students carrying bricks has gone viral attracting criticism from the student unions.

According to the information, the video and images showed a group of school students carrying bricks during the school hours.

Responding to the incident, the student unions reached the school questioned the school management regarding the incident.

The student unions condemned such act and demanded the officials to take action against the school management.