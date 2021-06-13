Koushik Reddy says he will not leave the Congress party and contest in the by-elections from the same party

Huzurabad Congress leader Kaushik Reddy recently met TRS leader KTR and with this, speculations started in the Congress party circles. Besides that, many rumours are doing rounds that Kaushik Reddy has been invited by KTR to join the TRS Party. Kaushik Reddy himself cleared the air in this context. Huzurabad Congress leader Kaushik Reddy clarified that it not true that the TRS party leaders have invited him. Kaushik said he will not join the TRS party and would like to continue in the Congress itself. He also added that he had contested from the Congress party in Huzurabad in the last elections and would do the same in the upcoming by-elections too. He also specified that, he met KTR and also told him that, Congress party is going to win the by-elections in Huzurabad.

Kaushik Reddy also spoke about former minister Eatala Rajender joining BJP. He questioned Eatala that why did he stay quiet for two years. It is already known that Eatala Rajender, who was elected as a TRS MLA from the Huzurabad constituency, has resigned for party membership and the MLA post too. This made the Huzurabad by-election inevitable. In this context, while the ruling party is looking for a strong candidate in Huzurabad, Kaushik Reddy's private meet with KTR has given rise to rumours that he will join the TRS party and will contest in the by-elections too.

