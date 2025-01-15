Krishna Sagar Rao flays criticises Rahul Gandhi over comments on Mohan Bhagwat

K. Krishna Sagar Rao, the Chief Spokesperson for the BJP in Telangana, has expressed strong criticism of Rahul Gandhi's recent speech during the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters. Rao characterized the remarks as insincere and confusing, particularly focusing on Gandhi's comments regarding RSS Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat, which he deemed both ignorant and malicious.

Rao emphasized the need for Rahul Gandhi to grasp the true meaning of freedom, particularly in the context of India's historical struggles against foreign oppression. He argued that true freedom extends beyond merely gaining political power to contest elections and govern—something the Congress party has engaged in for over 55 years.

“The essence of true freedom lies in a nation’s ability to reclaim and preserve its cultural, religious, and spiritual identity. Dr. Mohan Bhagwat’s statement must be understood in this light,” Rao stated.

He further lamented the apparent disconnect between the Congress party and the cultural, religious, and spiritual values of India’s indigenous civilization. "It is unfortunate that the world's largest democracy does not have an opposition party that resonates with the essence of its own heritage," he remarked, highlighting the perceived shortcomings of the Congress party during its decades in power.

Rao concluded by stating, “It is shameful that a party which has governed this country for over fifty years continues to show such ignorance. This lack of focus on nation-building has been evident throughout Congress rule.”