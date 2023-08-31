Krishna Yadav defers joining BJP

Hyderabad: In a fast-paced political development on Wednesday, the joining of former minister C Krishna Yadav in BJP was put off at the last minute leading to criticism from different quarters.

The joining of leaders has picked up in the BJP during the last few weeks as several had come into the Saffron party. Even on Wednesday there was a joining programme of Dr Chennamaneni Vikas Raj at the party office. Vikas Raj is son of former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

Along with the Karimnagar leader, BRS leader Krishna Yadav was supposed to join the party. There were big flexis and cutouts of Yadav along streets leading to the party office.

There was a big gathering of his followers getting ready to come in a rally.

However, Yadav was asked to stop the joining; he was told a fresh date will be given in two-three days. Sources said that the party leaders told him to wait. His joining will be in the presence of a Union minister.

Interestingly the joining committee head Eatala Rajender was absent. Sources said he was pitching for a ticket to Tula Uma from Vemulawada. With Vikas Raj joining the party, the chances of Uma getting ticket have become minimal.

It is learnt that Eatala had invited Yadav to join the party.With his absence in the party office leaders told him to postpone joining, said sources.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, Yadav said there was some communication gap. “I had to join today, but there was some communication gap. President was busy with pre-occupied programmes. Three-four days later there will be a joining programme. I believe there was a gap from our side, but I am joining only BJP,” he said.

He is aspiring for Amberpet seat which is Kishan Reddy’s stronghold. Yadav said he would follow the party instructions. If the party directs, he would contest; if not he would support Reddy. ‘People of the State are with clarity that BJP only can tackle the BRS’, he stated.