KRMB to hold key meeting on management of Nagarjuna Sagar project

Hyderabad: The KRMB will hold a key meeting on Tuesday regarding the management of Nagarjuna Sagar project. KRMB arranged this meeting with officials from Telangana and AP. It is interesting to see what decision will be taken in this meeting.

AP officials have been trying for a week to release water from the project's right canal, but the CRPF forces are blocking it. Board officials intervened on Monday and released water to AP.

In this context, the meeting to be held on Tuesday became a priority. In fact, a meeting has already been held under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the Union Hydropower Department to reach a consensus between the two states. But it is getting postponed due to many reasons.

In addition, a hydra took place on Monday morning regarding the release of water allocated to AP in the Nagarjuna Sagar project. AP officials tried to release 5 TMC of water as per the permission, but Telangana authorities blocked it.

With this, KRMB member Ajay Kumar, EEs Raghunath and Siva Shankaraiah visited the project and lifted gates number five and seven and released water to AP.

As per Andhra Pradesh Repartition Act, management of Nagarjuna Sagar project is temporarily under Telangana. It is known that a few hours before the Telangana assembly elections, the engineers of that state, who came along with the AP police, penetrated the project and lifted the gates and released the water.

With that development, the situation became more tense. With this, the Union Home Secretary held a meeting with the CSs and high officials of the two states and ordered the status quo of the project to continue until further orders. It was clarified that the management of the project should be temporarily handed over to KRMB.