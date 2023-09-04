KT Rama Rao lauds Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift scheme

Hyderabad : MA&UD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift scheme being unveiled. The flag of Telangana is flying proudly. A watery scene is a realization in the soil that is drained for water.

This is another Kaleswaram in Telangana irrigation sector. Overcoming hurdles and obstacles, winning conspiracies and cases, obtaining permits and realizing decades of dreams, this is Telangana Jalashakti which is going to irrigate Birabira Krishnamma's fields. This is the sincerity of the KCR government.

Palamuru - Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme envisages to irrigate upland areas of erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts for an ayacut of 4,04,858 ha, drinking water to villages enroute and Hyderabad city and water to industrial use in Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts, by lifting 90 TMC of flood water in 60 days ( i.e., 1.50 TMC per day) during flood season from foreshore of Srisailam reservoir located at Yellur (V), Kollapur (M) in Mahabubnagar district to KP Laxmidevipally (V), Kondurg (M) in Mahabubnagar District which is the highest elevation in Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts with 5 stage lifting and then utilizing water by gravity.

The scheme contemplates enroute Irrigation under different reservoirs as per their commandability. There are five stages in the project starting from foreshore of Srisailam Reservoir and ending with KP Laxmidevipally Reservoir.

The Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme envisages to lift water in five stages through pumping from foreshore of Srisailam Project (+240 M CBL) near Yellur (V), Kollapur (M) of Mahabubnagar district to the proposed KP Laxmidevipally Reservoir (+670 M) near KP Laxmidevipally(V), Kondurg(M), Mahabubnagar District.

The five stage pumping details are as fallows. 1st Lift –An approach channel takes off from the foreshore of Srisailam Project near yellur (V), Kollapur (M). The water is drawn through tunnel connected to it and lifted to fill the proposed Anjanagiri reservoir at Narlapur village.

2nd Lift –An approach channel takes off from Anjanagiri reservoir. The water is drawn through the canal and tunnel connected to it and lifted to fill the proposed Sri Veera Anjaneya Reservoir at Yedula. 3rd Lift –An approach channel takes off from Sri Veera Anjaneya Reservoir. The water is drawn through the canal and tunnel connected to it and lifted to fill the proposed Venkatadri Reservoir at Vattem village and Kurumarthyraya Reservoir at Karvena village by linking both reservoirs with gravity canal from Venkatadri Reservoir.

4th Lift –An approach channel takes off from Kurumarthyraya Reservoir. The water is drawn through the canal and tunnel connected to it and lifted to fill the proposed Udandapur Reservoir. 5th Lift –An approach channel takes off from Udandapur Reservoir. The water is drawn through canal and tunnel connected to it and lifted to fill the proposed K.P.Lakshmidevipally reservoir.