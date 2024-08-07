KT Rama Rao warns of legal action over rumours about BRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, KT Rama Rao on Wednesday warned of legal action against some media outlets giving false news about the party.



His warning came a day after a Telugu news channel reported that BRS would soon merge with the BJP as the BRS leadership had finalised a deal for this.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, took to X to rubbish the reports and issue a warning.

“To those spreading baseless rumours with hidden agendas, let this be your final warning. Publish a rejoinder to your malicious lies against the BRS, or face legal action,” he said.

“The BRS will continue to serve the people of Telangana as it has been for over two decades. Stop spreading baseless rumours. We fall, we rise, and we fight solely for Telangana! We will never bow down. Not now, not ever! Jai Telangana!,” he posted.

He claimed the journey of BRS for 24 years had been of resilience and devotion.

"24 Years of Resilience and Devotion! Against Hundreds of Saboteurs, Standing up Against Thousands of Malicious Propagandists & Schemes! For 24 Years! And yet, we prevailed. We fought tirelessly, and we achieved and built a state that has become a beacon of progress and pride. A state that others aspire to emulate. Because millions of hearts beat together for one identity and emotion —Telangana!,” he said in the post.

There have been reports in a section of media for the last few weeks that BRS was planning a merger with the BJP. It was reported that since BRS lost power in the state and also drew a blank in Lok Sabha elections the leadership was seriously considering a merger or an alliance with the BJP.

It was also claimed that BRS chief and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was considering a merger or alliance to save his daughter K. Kavitha, who is in judicial custody in the Delhi excise policy case.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had also claimed that BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao were recently in Delhi to discuss a deal with the BJP leadership.