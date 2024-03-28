KTR accepts phone-tapping

Hyderabad: Accepting that phone-tapping might have been done against a few wrongdoers, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the government was bringing this issue to divert people’s attention from public issues. He made the comments during a meeting of party leaders in Telangana Bhavan. Rao said, “the police may have tapped the phones of one or two wrongdoers. I don’t know about this, it is their job. They are projecting this as an international crime. Why all such dramas?; because to divert the attention of people before elections.”

He once again dared CM A Revanth Reddy to resign and contest from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment. He termed Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy as ‘opportunist’ and ‘selfish’ leader and predicted his defeat in the ensuing elections.