  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

KTR accepts phone-tapping

KTR accepts phone-tapping
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Accepting that phone-tapping might have been done against a few wrongdoers, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the...

Hyderabad: Accepting that phone-tapping might have been done against a few wrongdoers, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the government was bringing this issue to divert people’s attention from public issues. He made the comments during a meeting of party leaders in Telangana Bhavan. Rao said, “the police may have tapped the phones of one or two wrongdoers. I don’t know about this, it is their job. They are projecting this as an international crime. Why all such dramas?; because to divert the attention of people before elections.”

He once again dared CM A Revanth Reddy to resign and contest from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment. He termed Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy as ‘opportunist’ and ‘selfish’ leader and predicted his defeat in the ensuing elections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X