Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
KTR accepts phone-tapping
Hyderabad: Accepting that phone-tapping might have been done against a few wrongdoers, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the...
Hyderabad: Accepting that phone-tapping might have been done against a few wrongdoers, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the government was bringing this issue to divert people’s attention from public issues. He made the comments during a meeting of party leaders in Telangana Bhavan. Rao said, “the police may have tapped the phones of one or two wrongdoers. I don’t know about this, it is their job. They are projecting this as an international crime. Why all such dramas?; because to divert the attention of people before elections.”
He once again dared CM A Revanth Reddy to resign and contest from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment. He termed Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy as ‘opportunist’ and ‘selfish’ leader and predicted his defeat in the ensuing elections.