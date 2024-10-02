KTR accuses CM Revanth of inflicting misery on citizens

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of creating chaos and misery for people of Hyderabad, especially during the festive season of Dasara and Bathukamma. He stated that the ruling party’s new slogan was ‘Musi me luto, Delhi me baanto’.

Rao made the remarks while interacting with victims of Musi floods in Tulasi Nagar, Amberpet constituency. He said the poor in the area were living in constant fear of their homes being demolished, uncertain of when the government might take action. He alleged that the CM, out of revenge for not receiving votes from Hyderabad's citizens, was deliberately targeting and demolishing houses of the poor.

KTR urged the residents to unite in resistance if bulldozers came to demolish their homes, emphasising that they should question officials about their own families' safety. He called out ‘hypocrisy’ of the Congress, which, under the ‘IndirammaRajyam’ banner, promised to build houses, but is now instead demolishing them. He criticised Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for his silence on the issue and speculated whether Kishan and Revanth Reddy had colluded to harm the poor. The BRS leader said if the project was to go ahead, those affected should receive three times the compensation, job offers, and financial support.

He challenged the CM to first implement the six guarantees he had promised if he was truly serious about leadership. Rao advised the residents to replace the ‘RBX” marks on their houses with ‘KCR’ and see who would dare demolish their homes. He pledged to fight legally for people, even if it cost Rs 10 crore.