KTR asks people to watch Telangana A Phoenix Rises program to be aired by NDTV channel

The Telangana Minister of Industries and Information Technology K Taraka Rama Rao on Thursday took to the Twitter and asked everyone to watch NDTV channel at 7 pm today where the former would participate in the program to deliver his thoughts on how the Telangana state has emerged as the successful start-up state.



The promo for the upcoming program to be aired on NDTV was tagged on KTR's tweet. The program will be aired in the name of "Telangana A Phoenix Rises". The program will air on NDTV channel on Thursday at 7pm, Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 10pm respectively.

"Why do I call Telangana the most successful startup state of India? Please watch "Telangana- A phoenix Rises" on NDTV tonight at 7 PM," KTR wrote on his Twitter handle.





Why do I call #Telangana the most successful startup state of India?



Please watch "Telangana- A phoenix Rises" on @ndtv tonight at 7 PM pic.twitter.com/mJLP3pvNc9 — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 21, 2022



