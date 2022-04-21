KTR asks people to watch Telangana A Phoenix Rises program to be aired by NDTV channel
The Telangana Minister of Industries and Information Technology K Taraka Rama Rao on Thursday took to the Twitter and asked everyone to watch NDTV channel at 7 pm today where the former would participate in the program to deliver his thoughts on how the Telangana state has emerged as the successful start-up state.
The promo for the upcoming program to be aired on NDTV was tagged on KTR's tweet. The program will be aired in the name of "Telangana A Phoenix Rises". The program will air on NDTV channel on Thursday at 7pm, Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 10pm respectively.
"Why do I call Telangana the most successful startup state of India? Please watch "Telangana- A phoenix Rises" on NDTV tonight at 7 PM," KTR wrote on his Twitter handle.