Live
- Ganesh Puja festivity grips Talcher
- Really blown away by how Indian bowlers’ take their things professionally, says Morne Morkel
- First round of Gaza anti-polio campaign ends, 560,000 children vaccinated: UN
- Australian warship joins operation to enforce UNSC sanctions against North Korea
- Police review security ahead of PM’s visit to Odisha
- Bank of Korea likely to cut key rate in November
- Iranian President says promoting unity, solidarity main focus of Iraq visit
- Dive deeper into research: Sudhanshu
- Telugu Pilgrims Stranded During Kedarnath Yatra Rescued and Safe
- Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: HM Shah
Just In
KTR assails Cong govt for arresting BRS netas
Highlights
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the Congress was showing dark days of emergency in the name of 'Indiramma Rajyam' and...
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the Congress was showing dark days of emergency in the name of 'Indiramma Rajyam' and condemned house arrests of party leaders across the State.
The BRS leader took exception to the illegal arrest of leaders till late night on Thursday and house arrests across the State once again on Friday. “Can’t the Opposition parties hold meetings? The days of emergency were being implemented under the name of ‘Indiramma Rajyam’,” said Rama Rao.
The BRS leader asked why the Chief Minister was worried when the BRS party leaders wanted to have a meeting. KTR said that he strongly condemns the house arrest of BRS leaders across the State.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS