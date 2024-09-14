  • Menu
KTR assails Cong govt for arresting BRS netas

KTR assails Cong govt for arresting BRS netas
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the Congress was showing dark days of emergency in the name of 'Indiramma Rajyam' and condemned house arrests of party leaders across the State.

The BRS leader took exception to the illegal arrest of leaders till late night on Thursday and house arrests across the State once again on Friday. “Can’t the Opposition parties hold meetings? The days of emergency were being implemented under the name of ‘Indiramma Rajyam’,” said Rama Rao.

The BRS leader asked why the Chief Minister was worried when the BRS party leaders wanted to have a meeting. KTR said that he strongly condemns the house arrest of BRS leaders across the State.

