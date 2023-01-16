KTR attends Meet & Greet programme in Switzerland

Hyderabad: The Telangana IT Minister K T Ramarao on Monday participated in a meet and greet programme organised by expatriate Indians in Zurich, Switzerland.

Hundreds of expatriate Indians who attended the meeting welcomed Minister KTR to Switzerland. Minister wished KTR success in his visit.

Minister KTR along with Chief Secretary Industries Department Jayesh Ranjan and representatives of various Telugu NRI associations were also present in this meeting.

KTR thanked everyone for giving the opportunity to celebrate Makar Sankranti with NRIs

Addressing the gathering, I too am an expatriate Indian and moved to India after working abroad for some time.

Compared to those in the country, the diaspora Indians are more passionate about the country's affairs, local issues and development.

Every time I come to Davos the support given by expatriate Indians from Switzerland is tremendous.