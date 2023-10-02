KTR, Bandi lock in twitter tiff over national tag for PRRLI project

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MPBandi Sanjay Kumar took to X, to fight over the Centre not sanctioning national project status to the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy irrigation project.

When the Prime Minister was to land in Telangana the BRS leader shared a post tagging Modi, saying, “Back in 2014, you had questioned the UPA govt about their indifferent attitude towards Palamuru irrigation projects and asked if they were sleeping for 10 years!.”

He added, as of today, after seeing 10 years of BJP apathy towards Mahbubnagar, “I want to show the mirror to you,” and asked, “What assistance did you give to Palamuru irrigation projects in the last 10 years? A Big ZERO.” That’s exactly the number of seats your party will be given by people of Telangana, KTR said. Responding, Bandi countered the minister’s post and criticised the KCR government’s criminal lethargy has kept the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project stuck for a painful nine years! But why, you ask? Here’s why” and list the reasons for the project could not be accorded national status.

He alleged that KCR agreed to a mere 299 tmcft of Krishna water for Telangana when it should have rightfully been 575. That’s a huge shortfall! Secondly, he charged, that the government has not allocated even 1tmcft for Palamuru Ranga Reddy. He questioned, “How can the Central Water Commission (CWC) approve a project when the government did not even allocate the necessary water from its Krishna share? He said the government “JUST submitted the revised DPR six months ago. What took them so long? (‘Looks like they were busy with the Kaleshwaram scam’).

And Dear #Twitter Tillu, when is your government planning to get the relevant approvals required for national project status. Telangana needs answers! Looks like BJP wave shook up #Twitter Tillu and #Farmhouse CM, and now they’re scrambling with last-minute patchwork!’

Bandi advised the minister that it is time for some transparency and action and not tweets.

He shared a clarification by the Jala Shakti Minister in Parliament explaining the process for confirming national status for an irrigation project. The Union minister clarified that the State government had not submitted any proposal in due process for seeking national project status.