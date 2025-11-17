KTR blasts govt over cotton procurement crisis

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday lashed out both at the Central and the State governments for ‘reckless negligence’ towards the severe cotton procurement crisis unfolding across the state.

Expressing anguish, Rama Rao said lakhs of cotton farmers, who toiled throughout the year, were now unable to sell their produce, while both governments ‘remain in deep slumber’. KTR demanded that the Centre immediately intervene to address farmer distress and accused both the BJP-led Union government and the Congress-led Telangana government of jointly failing the farming community. He alleged that despite nearly 50 lakh acres under cotton cultivation this year, neither government has shown urgency or sensitivity towards the crisis.

The BRS leader pointed out that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited Delhi multiple times but had not raised the cotton issue meaningfully. Similarly, MPs from both Congress and BJP have allegedly failed to exert pressure on the Centre. “A government that should stand with farmers is watching helplessly,” KTR said.

The BRS working president criticised the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for refusing to procure cotton on the grounds of moisture content, Kapas Mobile App registration issues, and allegations of corruption in ginning mills and their grading.

KTR stated that due to these hurdles, farmers are not even receiving the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 8,110 per quintal, while the open market is offering only Rs 6,000 to Rs7,000, causing losses of nearly Rs 2,000 per quintal.

KTR said that CCI has purchased only 1.12 lakh tonnes so far—alarmingly low compared to the season’s projected 28.29 lakh tonnes, calling it clear evidence of a deepening procurement crisis.

KTR demanded that the Telangana government immediately send a delegation to Delhi and launch an action plan to exert pressure on the Union government, reminding that during previous crises, the then CM KCR personally intervened to secure relief for farmers.