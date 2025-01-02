KTR: BRS will knock on SC door, says bypolls inevitable

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Wednesday said the party would approach the Supreme Court on the disqualification of MLAs, and by-elections were inevitable this year.

In a chit-chat with the media at Telangana Bhavan, Rao said the alleged irregularities in the Formula E case were baseless accusations and political vendetta. He reiterated his trust in the judiciary and vowed to fight any unjust legal actions against him.

KTR highlighted the State government's failures and outlined the BRS future plans. He alleged that the government was working solely for the wealthy elite while neglecting the needs of the poor and marginalised communities. He questioned the need for imposing self-declaration forms on farmers under the proposed ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme. Rao accused the government of using these tactics to cut benefits and betray farmers, stating that the programme is being diluted to fit a limited budget.

KTR criticised the Congress year-long governance, calling it a failure marked by inefficiency and corruption. He said several programmes, including a big public meeting around the party’s foundation day on April 27 and a membership drive, would be taken up. He alleged that ministers and Congress MLAs were turning their offices into hubs of corruption. He demanded transparency on the State’s borrowing practices, asking how much of the Rs 1.35 lakh crore debt benefits the central Congress leaders.

Expressing confidence in BRS performance in the upcoming local body elections, Rao criticised the government for failing to reserve 42 per cent of seats for BCs. He alleged that the government is deliberately avoiding implementation of BC reservations.