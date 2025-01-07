KTR calls for debate on electoral bonds

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the party was ready for discussion on the funding through electoral bonds to all the political parties in the country.

The BRS leader made these comments during a chit chat with the reporters at Telangana Bhavan. Clarifying on the allegations by the Congress party that the racing company paid money in crores to the BRS party, Rama Rao said that Greenko issued electoral bonds to the party in 2022 and the Formula E Race was held in 2023. He also pointed out that the Greenko had issued electoral bonds even to the parties like Congress and BJP.

KTR said that Greenko had to face loss because of the Formula E Race. He questioned how the electoral bonds, which were approved by the Parliament, can be termed as corruption. He dared the political parties for a debate on the electoral bonds.