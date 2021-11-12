KTR calls for farmer's protest in Telangana against centre's policies

TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao called for farmers' protest against the centre's policies on procuring paddy. The minister asked the farmers to stage protests from today so as to mount pressure on the centre to purchase 'Yasangi' paddy.



"Going against the centre's stubborn attitude over procuring paddy, farmers across the state will hold the protests from today with the support of government," the minister said in a tweet.



The Telangana government demanded the centre to purchase all the paddy produced in Telangana like Punjab and decided to stage protests in the head quarters of all the constituencies in the state. During the media conference on Monday, the CM also said that government will continue to mount pressure on the centre until it procures entire paddy produced in Telangana.



On Thursday, BJP leaders staged protest at the district collectorates in the state demanding the state government to purchase paddy.



