KTR campaigns to bolster BRS prospects

Hyderabad: After the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao, the party’s working president, KT Rama Rao campaigned extensively, addressing 30 public meetings, 70 roadshows, and interacted with party leaders and workers in 150 conference calls during the 60 days campaign trail.

KTR was seen highlighting the BRS party’s achievements, ongoing schemes, and programmes that have brought change to the lives of citizens in the last decade. He spoke about the plans of the BRS government for the State while speaking about the promises made in the BRS manifesto.

Making the most of social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram, Rao highlighted the development of the State and also gave counters to the opposition parties. In various posts, KTR appealed to youngsters to make use of their precious votes in these elections. He was seen in special interviews with Jaya Prakash Narayan, GoretiVenkanna, and Professor Nageshwar, and at the same time, he also interacted with the youth who were aspiring for government jobs.

As a part of his election campaign in Hyderabad, KTR interacted with first-time voters, gig workers, builders associations, entrepreneurs, businessmen, industrialists, IT employees, women entrepreneurs, SC and ST entrepreneurs, and promised to introduce sector-specific programmes for the welfare of the people. He not only listened to their problems, but also assured them to resolve their issues after December 3 when the BRS formed the government in Telangana.

Even before the election schedule was announced, KTR toured over 30 constituencies and highlighted the welfare and development that the BRS government brought into the State in the last 10 years. Taking the election campaign responsibility onto his shoulders in GHMC limits, Rao took part in four to five roadshows in each Assembly constituency in a day and highlighted the development that took place in Hyderabad under the BRS government. He also mentioned how the government was able to maintain peace and harmony in the city with the help of an effective law and order system in place.

During the last 60 days, KTR was seen working 15–18 hours a day, participating in various programmes, meetings, and road shows. Many times he stated that the people’s positive responsiveness gave him a major boost to work for longer hours and with vigour. He said that the BRS (the then TRS) had immense support from the people of Telangana for 14 years during the Telangana movement and for 10 years of running the government. He appealed to the people to bless the BRS party once again in these elections.