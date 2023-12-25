KTR comes to rescue of Annapurna who applied four times at Praja Darbar

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao came to the rescue of a woman Annapurna from Yellandu, who could not get help from the ‘Praja Darbar’ even after four applications for monetary help for her daughter’s studies.

Annapurna from Azad Nagar in Yellandu town travelled hundreds of kilometers and came to Hyderabad. Annapurna said that she had applied four times after seeing the popularity of Praja Darbar in newspapers and on TV. She said that except for receiving the application, there was no response or information. Even though she explained his financial difficulties, her children's education problems, her miserable life, she did not find relief in the Praja Darbar. She said that even after traveling hundreds of kilometers and filing applications in the Praja Darbar four times, there was no mercy, and the police kept asking her to go away while she was waiting at the Assembly to meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

However, someone told Annapurna that she would get justice if she goes to Telangana Bhavan if she can meet KCR or KTR. She said that she finally reached Telangana Bhavan. Annapurna expressed her happiness that immediately after meeting KTR, he heard her plight and offered financial assistance of Rs one lakh on his personal level. Annapurna thanked KTR for listening to the hardships of the people and helping them as much as possible. She was called to his residence in Banjara Hills and handed over the cheque. Annapurna thanked KTR for supporting her daughter's education and helping the family financially.