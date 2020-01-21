KTR confident of win in polls

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the people have decided to support the party for its development agenda and also expressed confidence of huge victory in the municipal elections.

The TRS leader, who is in Davos to take part in the World Economic Forum conference, had a tele-conference with the party leaders on Monday.

He asked the party leaders to focus on party related arrangements since the campaign has ended. He called upon the people in towns to support the development agenda of the TRS.

"The TRS is in forefront in terms of campaign in the municipalities whereas the opposition parties have once again indulged in misleading campaign and false allegations.

But for the TRS development is the only agenda and I expect people will honour TRS in the municipal elections like they did in successive elections in the State," he added.

The TRS working president asked the party leaders to be alert for the next 36 hours and work with more enthusiasm.

He asked the MLAs and incharges of the constituencies to get ready with the list of polling booth agents. He asked the leaders to handover the list of agents to the incharges locally.