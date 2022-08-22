KTR counters Amit Shah over comments on KCR

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as Anti-farmer, Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao reminded the Union Home Minister that BJP government had apologised to the farming community after facing their wrath over farm laws.

He even said that Union Home Minister calling the Chief Minister anti-farmer was a joke of the century.

The Minister on Monday tweeted "Who copied the Chief Minister's brainchild Rythu Bandhu and rebranded it as PM-KISAN. Who apologised to the farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over farm laws; after losing 700 valuable lives"

He also strongly objected the Union Home Minister's criticism that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had not joined the Central Government's Fasal Bheema Yojana.

The Minister tweeted "Earlier, the BJP Government in Gujarat too had rejected this scheme of NPA Government and opted out. If it is not good for your own State Gujarat, then how is it good for Telangana. What absurd Hypocrisy is this?"