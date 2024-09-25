KTR Criticises Revanth Reddy Over NTR's Devara Pre-Release Event Failure

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has condemned the Revanth Reddy-led government for its perceived failures in managing cultural events, particularly highlighting the lack of support for the recent pre-release function of a Junior NTR film.

Speaking to the media, KTR pointed out that the current government failed to provide even basic facilities for the event, a stark contrast to the previous administration's approach. "When we were in power, we celebrated film functions and religious festivals with great success. Unfortunately, the current government seems indifferent to these important cultural activities," he stated.

KTR expressed disappointment over police intervention at the film function, describing the situation as regrettable and indicative of the government's lack of attention to public celebrations. His remarks come amid growing criticism of the government's handling of various sectors and events, raising concerns among citizens regarding cultural support.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, KTR's comments are likely to resonate with the public, prompting further discussions on the government's priorities.