KTR cut up over slow membership drive

Jubilee Hills: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday expressed his displeasure over the slow membership in many of the constituencies and asked them to complete by next week. He also asked the party's senior leaders to focus on the formation of committees immediately after the completion of the membership drive.

According to sources, the TRS working president was unhappy with the slow progress in the membership drive. It is learnt that he called the MLAs whose membership drive was poor and asked them to speed up. Sources said that he expressed displeasure over slow membership and reprimanded some MLAs and one minister. The MLAs included RasamayiBalkishan, Narender Reddy, K Chander. He collected the details of the MLAs who are lagging behind in the membership drive and said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would talk to them.

The TRS leader reviewed the party's membership drive going on in the districts with the general secretaries at Telangana Bhavan. The general secretaries informed the working president that about 70 lakh members were enrolled and still the membership was going on in some of the places. Rama Rao asked the party leaders to form committees by the end of this month.

The membership drive was started on February 12. The leaders were asked to make 50,000 members in every constituency. In some of the constituencies, the membership drive was completed and in some the process got delayed because of the Graduates elections going on.

The TRS leader telephoned the MLAs of Narayanpet, Bhupalapally and Jangaon, who are facing Covid related and other issues and inquired about their well-being. He also congratulated the MLAs who have completed the membership drive. On the request of the extension of time for a week, the TRS leader said that he would take their request to the party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and give clarity. The secretaries informed KTR that the data entry was also going on with regard to the membership and deposit of membership fee.