KTR dares Bandi Sanjay Kumar to fight election against Gangula in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: IT Minister K T Rama Rao came down heavily on BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for failing to ensure Central assistance for the district's development.

The Minister who launched several development works in Karimnagar and Choppadandi also address addressed a public meeting on his visit to the district on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said even after winning as an MP three years ago Sanjay Kumar failed to bring Rs 3 crore works for the district.

The weavers in the district are asking to set up a mega power loom cluster but the MP is not caring. In the same way, he never spoke about the issue of the according the national status to the Kaleshwaram project in Parliament.

The Telangana government has set up a Medical College but the BJP leader was not able to do anything with regard to the locals demand for a IIIT and a polytechnic college. The Centre did nothing for the Nedunuri gas plant, Rama Rao complained.

Sanjay Kumar just want to provoke religious sentiments of Hindus and Muslims. As there are no elections now the MP must focus on development.

Stating that Sanjay Kumar won as an MP by a fluke and he was made the state BJP president as there were no leaders in BJP, Rama Rao challenged the State BJP chief to contest against BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar in the next elections in Karimnagar. Kamalakar would win with a majority of one lakh votes, he added.

KTR said that the BJP had four MPs but they did nothing for Telangana. Modi gave Rs 1,000 crore to Varanasi but Sanjay Kumar failed to ensure at least Rs 100 crore to Vemulawada temple called as Dakshina Kasi.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had done nothing to help the people affected by floods in Hyderabad but the Prime Minister had given Rs 1,000 crore to Gujarat in case of floods.