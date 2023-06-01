Live
KTR dares Revanth and Raghunandan to submit evidence over allegations on ORR tendering
Highlights
BRS working President and IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao dared TPCC President A Revanth Reddy and BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao to prove their allegations on ORR tendering.
He said that the issue was subjudice as the MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and IRB company served notices on Revanth and Raghnuandan for making allegations in awarding ORR tenders to the company.
KTR asked the two opposition leaders to substantiate their claims on alleged irregularities in the tendering process. He warned that if anyone make wild allegations without evidence he would file a lawsuit.
