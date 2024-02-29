KTR dares Revanth to resign, face him and win from Malkajgiri

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to resign from the post and also as MLA and face him from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency.

The BRS leader said that he would also resign from Sircilla and Revanth Reddy should also resign and face the election. If Revanth Reddy is a 'Male' he should resign and face election and win. "He has challenged me to win at least one seat, let him win this one seat," said KTR.