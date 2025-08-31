KTR demands commitment on BC quota, challenges CM Revanth to sit on hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

Hyderabad: Speaking in the Telangana Legislative Assembly during the debate on the Panchayati Raj Amendment Bill, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, accusing it of misleading the people on the issue of BC reservations.

“If Chief Minister Revanth Reddy truly has commitment towards Backward Classes, he should sit on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi until the BC Bill is passed. This is not about seeking appointments, but about showing dedication,” KTR challenged.

Drawing a parallel with the Telangana agitation, KTR remarked: “Just as KCR went to Delhi and declared he would not return without achieving Telangana, Revanth Reddy must also go to Delhi and remain there until the BC Bill is secured. That is the kind of commitment the government should show.”

Highlighting the contributions of BRS towards BC welfare, KTR recalled: “KCR was the first leader in India to demand a separate OBC Welfare Ministry in 2004. Soon after founding the party, he introduced a comprehensive BC policy. In the Telangana Assembly, we passed resolutions demanding caste census and OBC reservations in legislatures and forwarded them to the Centre. Whenever we had the opportunity, we ensured justice to BCs and weaker sections.”

Taking aim at the Congress, he said: “How can people trust a party that changes its stand on BC reservations five times? This is nothing but insincere posturing. If Congress and BJP are really serious, let them bring a constitutional amendment in Parliament — only that can permanently ensure BC reservations.”

Reaffirming BRS’s position, KTR added: “On the demand for 42% BC reservations, we are fully supportive of the government. But laws must be crafted without loopholes, otherwise judicial review will strike them down. Declarations are not enough — dedication is what matters.”