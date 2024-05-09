KTR demands release of party’s social media convener

Hyderabad: Alleging that the party’s social media convener Krishank was harassed by the Congress government with frivolous cases, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that Revanth Reddy should have been in jail for committing a mistake but is not.

Talking to media outside the Chanchalguda jail after meeting Krishank, the BRS leader said, “If Revanth Reddy had the guts, the party would put his circular and Krishank's circular before the experts and let's see whose circular is genuine and whose is fake and after that it will be clear who should be in Chanchalguda Jail. Krishank was put in jail intentionally, and for a mistake he did not commit.”

Rama Rao said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should be ashamed and correct his mistake. “I demand that the government immediately release Krishank who has done no wrong,” said Rao.