KTR demands Rs 50L exgratia to Mulugu sanitation worker’s kin

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Sunday expressed anguish over the tragic death of sanitation worker M Mahesh in Mulugu, who allegedly consumed pesticide after not receiving his pending wages for several months.

Describing the incident as a ‘government-sponsored murder,’ K T Rama Rao demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Minister DhanasriAnasuya (Seethakka) take moral responsibility for the worker’s death. He urged the government to immediately pay an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the bereaved family and provide a government job to Mahesh’s widow.K T Rama Rao said that it was shameful that the government could not ensure even the minimum monthly salaries for sanitation workers. He demanded public apologies from CM A Revanth Reddy and Minister Seethakka for putting workers in such a dire situation. He also condemned the ruling party leaders for circulating a video that portrayed Mahesh’s death as accidental, allegedly after he mistook pesticide for water.

Following K T Rama Rao’s directions, former REDCO Chairman E Satish Reddy, along with BRS leaders, visited Mahesh’s residence in Madhavaraopalli and consoled the family. During the visit, K T Rama Rao spoke to Mahesh’s mother over the phone. Mahesh’s mother recounted that her son had not received wages for six months and had struggled to feed his wife and four daughters. She alleged that earlier too, the family had lost a child due to a lack of money for medical treatment. She said Mahesh was unable to bear the humiliation of repeatedly begging for his dues, which led him to consume pesticide provided by the municipality for cremation work. Mahesh’s niece, Jyothi, further alleged that certain individuals forced Mahesh to record a video before his death, falsely stating that he had consumed pesticide by mistake. She maintained that it was the harassment and non-payment of salaries that drove him to take the extreme step. K T Rama Rao assured full support from the BRS party and promised financial aid in the names of Mahesh’s daughters. He said the party would stand by the family and deliver assistance through Satish Reddy within two days.