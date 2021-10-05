KTR expresses shock over Lakhimpur Kheri killings

Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday condemned the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The incident of Lakhimpur Kheri came as a shocker to the country where eight farmers were run over by car allegedly ferrying Union Minister Asish Misra.

The minister said, "Shocked & Horrified to see the ruthless & cold blooded murder of farmers in #Lakhimpur_Kheri of Uttar Pradesh.

Strongly condemn the barbaric incident & hope the perpetrators will be brought to justice soonest (sic)."





The farmers staged protest demanding withdrawal of new agricultural laws proposed by the Central government. While four farmers were mowed down by three SUVs allegedly belonging to Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra, four others were killed in the violence.

On the other hand, the Union minister and his son claimed that protesters attacked the convoy and killed a driver and three others, including two BJP workers.