KTR extends financial aid to IIT student from Warangal

Minister KT Rama Rao extended financial assistance of Rs 1,50,000 to Mekala Anjali who is pursuing IIT second year in Indore.

Mekala Anjali hails from Hasanparthi in Warangal district and is the daughter of an auto-driver. She completed intermediate in TSRJC gurukulam Hasanparthy with 972 marks in MPC and secured a seat in IIT Indore. However, she appealed to the minister that her family was unable to bear the expenses and requested for help. Appreciating her performance, minister KT Rama Rao had promised to bear the expenses related to kther education.

Was also delighted to extend financial help to this extremely bright young girl who made it to IIT, Indore with her hard work 😊



She hails from a humble background (father drives an auto for a living). Studied in a Govt Residential Junior College pic.twitter.com/ZJxtu5VU3b — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 18, 2019

KTR extended financial help to Anjali last year when she joined IIT Indore. As assured, the minister handed over Rs 1,50,000 to Anjali for the college fees for the second year, laptop and other expenses here at Pragathi Bhavan. Anjali's father Ramesh thanked the minister for providing financial assistance.

Anjali said that her ambition is to become a civil servant and serve the nation.