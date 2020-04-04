KTR extends wishes to Hyderabad biotech firm to develop vaccine for coronavirus

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao extended best wishes to Hyderabad biotech company Bharat Biotech which is striving to develop the 'CoroFlu' vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus. The minister greeted the company managing director Dr. Krishna Ella and the team in the development of the vaccine.

My best wishes to our own Hyderabad Biotech company @BharatBiotech as they strive to develop a vaccine #CoroFlu for #CoronaVirus prevention



Good luck in your endeavour CMD Dr. Krishna Ella and team. Wish you all success 👍 pic.twitter.com/Ivd1t3KePf — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 4, 2020

Bharat Biotech Ltd, a Hyderabad-based firm has joined hands with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and US-based company FluGen to develop 'CoroFlu'. The company said that the vaccine will be based on FluGen's flu vaccine candidate M2SR. "The gene sequences from coronavirus SARS-CoV2 will be placed into the vaccine candidate for additional immunity to fight against coronavirus," Bharat Biotech said.



Raches Ella, managing director of Bharat Biotech in a statement said that the company would produce 300 million doses of vaccine for global distribution.