KTR Faces Criticism from Shabbir Ali Over Contradictory Statements

Senior Congress leader Shabbir Ali has launched a scathing attack on former Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), accusing him of making contradictory statements regarding the Formula E race and financial transactions involving Arvind. Speaking to the media, Shabbir Ali remarked that KTR had earlier admitted to instructing funds to be transferred to Arvind but later denied any connection in court.

"This is KTR's morality," Shabbir Ali alleged, emphasizing the inconsistency in KTR's responses. He also criticized KTR for making a fuss only after receiving a notice. Citing the Janwada farmhouse episode, Shabbir Ali claimed that KTR had acted similarly in the past, evading accountability and making contradictory remarks to suit his convenience. Shabbir Ali's statements come amidst mounting political tensions in Telangana, with the opposition intensifying its scrutiny of the state government's actions ahead of the upcoming elections.