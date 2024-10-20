KTR farmhouse polluting Gandipet: CM

Hyderabad: Are BRS leaders using the Musi rejuvenation project to protect their illegally constructed farmhouses? This is what Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy feels.

Addressing the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day at Charminar, Revanth Reddy said that the ‘evildoers’, were letting out the sewerage from their farmhouses into the twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar which are used for drinking water purposes. “The water from their bathrooms is draining into Gandipet, which is supplied for drinking purposes. We shall not keep quiet until this is stopped,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister said that the government was contemplating calling an all-party meeting and constituting a fact-finding committee to ascertain whether the farmhouses of BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were illegal or not. “If it is established that they are illegal, they would be demolished,” he said.

Over the repeated statements by BRS leaders that bulldozers would have to run over them before pulling the structures on Musi, Revanth Reddy said that he was ready to send the machines if they let know him when and where they were ready to lie on the ground.

“They are unable to digest the fact that the poor were getting benefitted. They are enacting drama to protect their farmhouses and nothing else. KTR has a farmhouse in Janwada constructed for Rs 100 crore which is spread over about 50 acres,” the CM said.

Referring to the challenges being thrown by KTR from farmhouse in Aziz Nagar, Revanth Reddy said he refuses to accept challenges from those who “carry the slippers of the master”. “I will accept if such a challenge comes from KCR,” he added.