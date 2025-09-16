KTR files Rs 10-cr libel against Bandi

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Monday filed a civil defamation suit before the City Civil Court here against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar seeking damages to the tune of Rs 10 crore for making ‘false, malicious, and defamatory’ allegations.

In his suit, filed through his counsel P Viswajanani, Rama Rao also impleaded several media organisations and social media platforms that carried or circulated the minister’s remarks.

The suit seeks mandatory removal of the defamatory content, an unconditional public apology from Sanjay and a perpetual injunction restraining further defamatory publications.

Rao contended that Sanjay, during an August 8 press meet, had made baseless remarks linking him (KTR) to the misuse of Telangana’s Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), illegal phone-tapping, and financial irregularities.

These comments, he said, were carried widely by the electronic media, several digital platforms and various social media platforms.

The BRS leader argued that such remarks smacked of political vendetta and a ‘vicious smear campaign’ designed to tarnish his reputation.

He added that despite serving a legal notice on August 11, Sanjay had failed to issue an apology, leaving him with no option but to approach the court.

“An elected Union Minister making such irresponsible and derogatory remarks has serious implications on the credibility, dignity, and trust of public representatives,” the complaint said.

KTR alleged in the complaint that Sanjay had engaged in “vile propaganda with extreme allegations” for some political gains.

The court was urged to issue an order restraining the accused from publishing or broadcasting defamatory content into the future.

The defamation suit has been filed before the Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad.