KTR files suit for defamation for lies spread against him

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that he has filed a suit for defamation for the lies being spread against him.



"I have invoked the legal process and filed a suit for defamation and injunction before the honourable court. I am confident that the court process will clinchingly vindicate the falisty of the canards and lies spread against me and the culprits will be brough to book appropriately," he tweeted.

Today I have invoked the legal process & filed a suit for defamation and injunction before the Hon'ble court



I am confident that the Court process will clinchingly vindicate the falsity of the canards& lies spread against me and the culprits will be brought to book appropriately — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 20, 2021

KT Rama Rao and Revanth Reddy has been in war of words for the last three days when the latter linked the minister to drugs issue. Rama Rao also reverted back stating that he is ready for the drugs test. "If Rahul Gandhi is also willing to join the test, I would go to AIIMS in Delhi for any test," the minister tweeted.



"It's below my dignity to do it with Cherlapally jail alumni. If I take the test and get a clean chit, will you apologize and quit your posts?" the minister questioned Revanth.

I am ready for any test & will travel to AIIMS Delhi if Rahul Gandhi is willing to join. It's below my dignity to do it with Cherlapally jail alumni



If I take the test & get a clean chit, will you apologise & quit your posts?



Are you ready for a lie detector test on #Note4Vote https://t.co/8WqLErrZ7u — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 20, 2021



