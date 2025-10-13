KTR heaps praise on Sircilla ‘energy booster’ Parshuram

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday lauded Sircilla-born entrepreneur Parshuram Paka, the founder of Gravton Motors, for taking Telangana’s electric-vehicle innovation to the global stage.

In a post on X, KTR said, “wonderful things happen when an innovator is given an inspiring ecosystem,” crediting Telangana’s innovation hubs —T-Hub and T-Works— for nurturing talents like Parshuram. This gentleman, Parshuram Paka, from Sircilla, is a shining example. With a background in engineering and experience in the US, coupled with facilities at our incubators, he founded Gravton Motors, which today manufactures world-class electric motorcycles right here in Telangana,” KTR wrote.

The former minister noted that Gravton Motors has indigenously designed and built its own motors, batteries, and control systems, calling it a true ‘Made-in-India, Made-for-the-World’ success story. The company earlier set a 4,000-km K2K (Kashmir-to-Kanyakumari) world-record ride and is now expanding operations to Kenya, the Philippines, and Peru.

KTR said he met Parshuram Paka in Coimbatore on Friday and was deeply inspired by the company’s journey and achievements. “It was just the energy booster I needed! Congratulations, Parshuram and team of Gravton Motors EV—may your story inspire many more,” he added.

The BRS working president KTR emphasised that such ventures demonstrate how Telangana’s innovation ecosystem continues to propel India’s EV revolution, turning local ingenuity into global impact.