KTR holds first meeting of BRS MLAs , analyse party performance in election
BRS working President KT Rama Rao conducted the first meeting of the newly elected BRS MLAs at Telangana Bhavan today. Party senior leader and MLC K Kavitha also attended the meeting.
Leaders said that KTR would analyse the party performance in the just concluded assembly election and the reasons for the party's debacle in the election.
KTR will also take some suggestions to set the things right in the party in the wake of the BRS defeat and the Congress victory in the election.
