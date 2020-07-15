KTR holds review meet to strengthen ULBs

Hyderabad: In a move to strengthen State Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Telangana State Municipal MAUD minister KT Rama Rao has instructed the officials to take up recruitment drive and fill all the vacancies in the department. Since the engineering and infrastructure development were given priority, the minister wanted the recruitment of more technical experts in every municipality.



KTR held a detailed review meet on the requirement of work force in all municipal bodies with MA and UD secretary Arvind Kumar and other top officials here. The officials were instructed the rationalisation of existing staff in all urban bodies before the recruitment of new staff.

The minister asked the authorities to ensure more recruitment of workforce in the newly formed ULBs located around Greater Hyderabad limits in view of growing administrative activity. KTR also instructed the officials to have a strict implementation of the new Municipal act and make the officials and elected people representatives accountable in every urban body.